Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report sales of $243.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.68 million and the lowest is $243.50 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $126.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $902.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $899.98 million to $903.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $869.62 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,021,000 after acquiring an additional 966,323 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,172,000 after acquiring an additional 789,328 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth $33,673,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 216,091 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,438 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 208,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 211,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,386. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

