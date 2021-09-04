Maecenas (ART) Achieves Market Cap of $209,520.08

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $209,520.08 and $342.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00059759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00122212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.64 or 0.00172276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00047979 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

ART is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

