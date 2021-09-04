Scala (XLA) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 26.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $9,211.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scala has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00064911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00137003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00182911 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.55 or 0.07885024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,762.31 or 1.00107727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.89 or 0.00808489 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XLAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.