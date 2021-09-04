Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) One Day Volume Tops $960,603.00

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001041 BTC on major exchanges. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $23.29 million and $960,603.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the exchanges listed above.

