$0.38 EPS Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $18,436,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 196,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 112,240 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after buying an additional 131,484 shares during the period. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. 74,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,086. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

