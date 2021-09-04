McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Sells 548 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,843,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 87,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $82.61. 2,741,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,045. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

