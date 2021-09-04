Unido EP Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. Unido EP has a total market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $375,497.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00065079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00137606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00182307 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.93 or 0.07826473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,727.57 or 0.99999699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.51 or 0.00809431 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,121,741 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

