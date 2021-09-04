PAYCENT Trading Down 33.5% Over Last 7 Days (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $106,315.69 and $36.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00059721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00122427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00174916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00048095 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

