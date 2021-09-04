Zacks: Analysts Expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. Harsco reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 693.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.25. 241,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

