Financial Life Advisors Sells 725 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Life Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $275.70. 1,047,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,566. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.26 and its 200 day moving average is $266.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

