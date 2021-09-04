Orion Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.5% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $455.07. 2,622,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

