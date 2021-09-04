$50.93 Million in Sales Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to report $50.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.20 million. Grid Dynamics reported sales of $26.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $189.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $190.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $233.38 million, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $236.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%.

GDYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,892,590 shares of company stock worth $74,440,717 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDYN traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.00. 723,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,797. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

