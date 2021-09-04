MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. MGIC Investment reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MGIC Investment.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTG. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

MTG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,657. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.73. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 456,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGIC Investment (MTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.