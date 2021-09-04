Brokerages Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to report earnings of $2.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 653.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equities started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,074,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBLK stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,484. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 1,647.06%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

