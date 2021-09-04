Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 234,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUBI. Wedbush lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In related news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 82,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.