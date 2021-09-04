World Token (WORLD) 1-Day Volume Hits $84,176.00

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One World Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. World Token has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $84,176.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get World Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00065329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00138347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00181372 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.46 or 0.07832549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,878.53 or 0.99879714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.69 or 0.00812385 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,450,037 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WORLDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.