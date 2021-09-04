$16.43 Million in Sales Expected for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will announce sales of $16.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.36 million and the lowest is $13.50 million. Two Harbors Investment reported sales of $60.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year sales of $84.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $88.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $65.65 million, with estimates ranging from $52.09 million to $79.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Two Harbors Investment.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,651. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.