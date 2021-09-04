Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will report $16.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. Two Harbors Investment reported sales of $60.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year sales of $84.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $88.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $65.65 million, with estimates ranging from $52.09 million to $79.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.51. 2,219,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,111,651. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $8.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

