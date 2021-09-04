The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.17. 698,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.05. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

