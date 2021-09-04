Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.35.

Several research firms recently commented on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 18.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 160,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 18.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 362,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 55,756 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 491,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 221,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.35. 2,768,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,042. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

