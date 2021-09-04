Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Purchases 1,200 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,705,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,621,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,491. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.