Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,596 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 83.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,596 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after buying an additional 10,823,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AT&T by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 49,780.4% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $27.56. 27,047,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,128,074. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

