Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 1,977 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 23.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.69. 4,621,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,960,491. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

