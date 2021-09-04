Sandy Spring Bank Has $9.26 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.57. 24,624,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,975,125. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $382.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.