Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 7,473 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.8% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.28. 4,059,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,729,794. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average is $85.64. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

