MASQ (MASQ) Market Cap Hits $4.54 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $92,805.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00065690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00139058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00181427 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.85 or 0.07843218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,901.17 or 0.99821676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.56 or 0.00813275 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,400,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

