Wing Finance Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for about $24.20 or 0.00048404 BTC on exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $46.35 million and $6.17 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00065690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00139058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00181427 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.85 or 0.07843218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,901.17 or 0.99821676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.56 or 0.00813275 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,040,289 coins and its circulating supply is 1,915,289 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

