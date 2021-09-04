Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.
NYSE BHVN traded down $2.33 on Monday, hitting $136.30. The stock had a trading volume of 222,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,237. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.14.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
