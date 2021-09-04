Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE BHVN traded down $2.33 on Monday, hitting $136.30. The stock had a trading volume of 222,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,237. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.14.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.