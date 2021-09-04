South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.31 Million

Brokerages expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to post $285.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.32 million and the lowest is $268.61 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $261.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 68,107 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 97,539.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 27,311 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.70. 438,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

