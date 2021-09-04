Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $130,605,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth about $27,620,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMBL traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,826. Bumble has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Bumble will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

