QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $52,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,506,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950,646. The firm has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.81.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

