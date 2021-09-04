Analysts Set Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target at $25.43

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,777,137 shares of company stock worth $1,256,195,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,073,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,944,000 after buying an additional 128,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $15,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,971,656. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -772.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

