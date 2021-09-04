Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives $21.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVLO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,904 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 260,818.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 70,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 487,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,127. The company has a market capitalization of $486.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

