Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SXYAY. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 target price on shares of Sika and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS SXYAY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,765. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. Sika has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $36.59.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

