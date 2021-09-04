$0.35 EPS Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.38. Newmark Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of NMRK stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $13.30. 460,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Newmark Group has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $13.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

