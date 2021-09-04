Idena (IDNA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $71,294.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Idena has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $71,294.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Idena has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 73,692,046 coins and its circulating supply is 50,179,500 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

