NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 0.3% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,254,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,722. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $110.21 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $258.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.