Financial Life Advisors Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Life Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 357,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 11.5% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797,852 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,123,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,669 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,386,653 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

