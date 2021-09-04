Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,345 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,400,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,446,517. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.86 and its 200-day moving average is $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.