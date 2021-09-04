Datacoin Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $19,733.34 and $239.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001039 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000456 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00021726 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

