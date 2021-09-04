Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bridge Investment Group.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRDG shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of BRDG stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 96,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,331. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

