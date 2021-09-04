Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 774.60 ($10.12).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Shares of Team17 Group stock remained flat at $GBX 800 ($10.45) during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,988. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 47.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 789.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 748.44.

In related news, insider Martin Hellawell bought 10,000 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.