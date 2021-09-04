Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 774.60 ($10.12).
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.
Shares of Team17 Group stock remained flat at $GBX 800 ($10.45) during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,988. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 47.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 789.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 748.44.
Team17 Group Company Profile
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
Further Reading: 52-week highs
Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.