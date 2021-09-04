Zacks: Analysts Expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UpHealth.

UPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Avi S. Katz acquired 63,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $637,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.98. 117,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,350. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

