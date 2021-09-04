Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stake Lessened by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,961 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $23,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 271.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

BKI stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.89. The company had a trading volume of 509,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average of $75.94. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

