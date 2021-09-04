Stableford Capital II LLC Buys New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.30. 16,440,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,570,678. The stock has a market cap of $462.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $152.80 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.