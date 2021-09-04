McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 0.8% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $124.54. 179,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,973. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.66. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

