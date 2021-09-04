Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2% to flat or ~$8.31-8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.36 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

Shares of CPB traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $53.77.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.