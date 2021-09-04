Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQX shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

EQX stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.56. 1,726,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,478. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.05. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

