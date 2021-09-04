Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

NKRKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NKRKY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.12. 1,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $501.43 million for the quarter.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

