PolypuX (PUX) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. PolypuX has a total market cap of $65,797.18 and $2,980.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolypuX has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00065212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00138966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00183040 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.74 or 0.07910431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,704.57 or 1.00053549 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.30 or 0.00811831 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

